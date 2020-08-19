Advertisement

Support for individual assistance: “If we need the help it should be signed.”

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -During President Trump’s visit to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart pushed for the addition of individual assistance to the disaster declaration the President signed Monday.

The President did sign off on the public portion of that declaration, but that doesn’t help people with uninsured losses, businesses, or even farmers. 

Cody Elson says without reliable phone service or power after last week’s storm, he didn’t know the President had come to Cedar Rapids.

Elson and his family are still without power more than a week after the storm. They’re starting to sleep in tents at night because it’s too hot inside. One of their cars was crushed by a tree, and they had some damage to their air conditioner and furniture inside their apartment. Elson says he hopes the President adds individual assistance to the disaster declaration, saying “If we need the help it should be signed.”

Apartment damage is one example of the kind of damage covered by individual assistance for people without insurance. Without that assistance, people will have to pay for uninsured losses out of pocket.

Some people say they understand the delay in signing off on individual assistance. Rosemary Carter says she’s seen a lot of property damage around her neighborhood, and that she wishes the President had seen areas like hers firsthand, but that she’s not surprised it was a quick visit, saying “Campaigns always do that. It’s always about campaigns. Doesn’t matter what president is coming, it’s always going to be about the campaign first. And that makes me angry, but I don’t hold grudges.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

