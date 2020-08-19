State officials remind residents to call before digging for storm repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State utility officials issued a statement on Wednesday to remind home and business owners to call a state hotline to get buried utilities marked before digging for storm repairs.

According to Iowa Code, people must notify utilities to identify buried lines and cables before digging. The state offers Iowa One Call, which notifies the relevant utilities to come mark your property. A person can call 8-1-1 on their phone, or visit the Iowa One Call website.

Users should give at least two days notice, not counting weekend days, before digging to allow utilities enough time to complete the marking.

