Some Iowa City streets to be closed, parking restricted for storm cleanup

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials in Iowa City have announced disruptions to some city streets in order to speed storm cleanup efforts.

The city will be closing Friendship Street, between First Avenue and Court Street, to through traffic on Thursday, August 20. In addition, the city will be prohibiting parking on Van Buren and Johnson Streets, between Burlington and Bowery Streets, on Friday, August 21. The city will also be placing no parking placards on Lucas Street and Governor Street, between Burlington and Bowery Streets, on Monday, August 24.

Signs for tow-away zones will be posted in affected areas. City officials ask that cars are removed from the streets before 7:30 a.m. on the appropriate day, with the expectation that parking will be open again by 5:00 p.m. In order to accommodate the people in those areas, the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, located at 460 East Washington Street, will be no charge on Friday and Monday.

City officials remind residents to avoid parking in front of storm debris, which should be placed on the curb as soon as possible.

Storm cleanup information is available on the city’s website.

