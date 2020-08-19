Shots reported fired on south side of Iowa City on Wednesday morning

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect’s vehicle after a report of gunshots on Wednesday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., The Iowa City Police Department received the report of multiple shots being fired near the 2200 block of Taylor Drive. Officers were able to observe bullet holes to buildings on the street’s east side, as well as bullet casings on the ground.

Witnesses described a tan-colored vehicle with a sunroof leaving the area following the incident. Police said one of the back windows had paper covering it.

Anybody with information on the incident is encouraged to call Iowa City Police Investigations Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5468. Information can also be relayed through Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers on their website, through the P3 Tips app on smart devices, or (319) 358-TIPS (8477). Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.