Shots reported fired on south side of Iowa City on Wednesday morning

A photo of a tan sedan, with sunroof, that Iowa City Police said was involved in a shots fired incident on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.(Courtesy: Iowa City Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect’s vehicle after a report of gunshots on Wednesday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., The Iowa City Police Department received the report of multiple shots being fired near the 2200 block of Taylor Drive. Officers were able to observe bullet holes to buildings on the street’s east side, as well as bullet casings on the ground.

Witnesses described a tan-colored vehicle with a sunroof leaving the area following the incident. Police said one of the back windows had paper covering it.

Anybody with information on the incident is encouraged to call Iowa City Police Investigations Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5468. Information can also be relayed through Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers on their website, through the P3 Tips app on smart devices, or (319) 358-TIPS (8477). Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

