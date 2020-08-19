Sen. Ernst visits Cedar Rapids, delivers food with Meals on Wheels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s senators spent time in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, following last Monday’s devastating derecho.

Sen. Joni Ernst worked with Horizons as they stopped at the Linnwood Apartments on Johnson Avenue NW, dropping off Meals on Wheels deliveries while checking up on people.

Ernst’s visit comes one day after President Donald Trump flew into the Eastern Iowa Airport and met with leaders regarding the recovery process now underway. She said she believes that meeting went well, and believes his visit is now garnering the attention of the nation.

“The president was able to bring in national media, which is really what we wanted, is that we get more attention,” Ernst said. “The national media has just long ignored what is going on in Iowa. They’ll pay attention to a four-hour power outage in California, but they weren’t directing a weeks-long power outage, they weren’t directing any attention there.”

Ernst compared the impact of the derecho to the damage caused by the floods in 2008, saying the flooding was devastating but contained to just certain parts of the community. In contrast, the derecho affected entire cities along its path.

