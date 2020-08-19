Salvation Army serving hot meals to those in need in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army is offering hot meals to Iowans recovering from last week’s storm.

“We are currently serving hot lunch from our canteen in the parking lot at 1000 C Ave NW and in the Hy-Vee parking lot on 1st Ave NE from 12:00pm – 1:30pm,” Shalla Ashworth, Director of Development & Communications, said in a news release. “Our mobile disaster teams will go out into some of the hardest hit areas, providing food, water and comfort.”

Those in need of assistance can call the Salvation Army at 319-364-9131.

