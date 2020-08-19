Advertisement

Residents at disabled housing apartment in Cedar Rapids still dealing with storm aftermath

By Taylor Holt
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents at a HUD-subsidized apartment building in Cedar Rapids are among those still without power after the devastation brought by last week’s derecho.

At the Robert E. Schorg Manor, residents, who are mostly elderly and disabled, said their living conditions have been horrible.

“It’s been a lot of stress, depression, and really emotional,” Amanda Meyers, who’s lived in the manor for nearly 3 years with her mom, said. “We don’t have power. We’re running off a generator. We check on each other as much as we can. We go upstairs, and check on the people up there because they can’t use the elevator because there’s no power.”

At the disabled low-income housing apartment, the hallways are dark, with no air conditioning and fridges are empty or filled with spoiled food. The residents said management is not assisting.

“The landlord has only been here twice during the storm and only checked on two residents,” Meyers said.

“When the property manager was here last night, we followed her around the building. She did not want to talk to us,” Eric Hansen, Owner and EMT with Helping Hands Activity Volunteer Program, said.

Hansen said they’ve been on the scene since last week.

“We have been doing checking everybody’s vitals, checking oxygen and doing diabetic testing,” Hansen said. “I sent quite a few people out to the hospital. On Wednesday night alone, we sent two people to the hospital for minor injuries for slipping and falling.”

Hansen said one person is in critical condition. Organizations have stepped in to help with water, ice, and a generator. Mercy Chefs along with Convoy of Hope started providing food.

“We’re doing 5,500 meals a day here in Cedar Rapids and so were going to bringing meals to the folks here every day at lunch and dinner,” Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs, said. “As we pulled into town, I immediately began to recognize debris and destruction that resembled tornadoes and hurricanes that we’ve worked in the past. We were startled by this much damage and there hasn’t been that national exposure and recognition of the need here in Cedar Rapids.”

As far as what’s needed most now, Hansen said it’s basic necessities.

“Basic needs, right now, are to make sure to keep these generators running and of course that needs gas, and were looking for nonperishable foods and helping with meals for evenings,” LeBlanc said.

However, residents say they are more worried about the future. “We need new maintenance and management. It’s hard. The landlord, she doesn’t care,” Meyers said.

KCRG-TV9 tried reaching out to management about the living conditions here, but got no response in time for this story. Hansen told us as of Tuesday night the manager actually quit.

People who want to help can reach out to Hansen, through the Helping Hands website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District finalizes plans before start of school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School District has finalized contact tracing plans before the start of the school year.

Coronavirus

Iowa City man spends 152 days in fight against COVID-19 infection

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Saville
74-year-old Neil Bennett, of Iowa City, and his wife Jeanne, along with his daughter Gwen, had the Egyptian cruise of a lifetime, but it exposed them to the novel coronavirus.

News

Man leaves hospital after 152 day battle with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Neil Bennett and his family were on the Egyptian cruise that was the source of many of the early coronavirus cases in Iowa.

Local

Coralville prison facility stops taking inmates after spike in virus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
An increase in coronavirus cases has prompted Iowa prison officials to stop admitting inmates from county jails to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

Latest News

Iowa

Benton Community Middle School/High School suffers massive damage from derecho, will delay school start date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many school buildings across eastern Iowa sustained some serious damage, and now some are considering delaying the start of classes indefinitely.

News

Benton Community Middle School/High School suffers massive damage from derecho, will delay school start date

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Crane used to remove tree from historic Mount Vernon home

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 100 ton crane pulled a 180-year-old tree off the Reuben Ash Home in Mount Vernon after it fell during the August 2020 derecho.

I9 Investigations

Hiawatha man get live power lines off his yard after days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Our I9 team brought his concerns to the energy company and was able to help get the lines repaired. Hoyle and the town’s fire chief previously asked the company for help, but received no response.

Local

Sen. Ernst visits Cedar Rapids, delivers food with Meals on Wheels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One of Iowa’s senators spent time in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, following last Monday’s devastating derecho.

News

Residents at disabled housing apartment in Cedar Rapids still dealing with storm aftermath

Updated: 3 hours ago
Residents at a HUD subsided apartment building in Cedar Rapids are among those still without power. At the Robert E. Schorg Manor residents, who are mostly elderly and disabled say their living conditions have been horrible.