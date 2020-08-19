Advertisement

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

"The pandemic is a crisis. You don't come out of it the same — either better or worse,'' Francis said, adding improvised remarks to his planned speech for his weekly public audience.

"We must come out better" from the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope said, the world can't return to normality if normal means social injustice and degradation of the natural environment.

Francis said: "How sad it would be if for the COVID-19 vaccine priority is given to the richest."

"It would be sad if this vaccine were to become the property of this nation or another, rather than universal and for all," the pontiff added, without indicating any particular country.

He also said it would be scandalous if all the economic assistance in the works, most of it using public funds, ends up reviving industries that don't help the poor or the environment.

"The pandemic has laid bare the difficult situation of the poor and the great inequality that reigns in the world,'' the pope said in his speech. "And the virus, while it doesn't make exceptions among persons, has found in its path, devastating, great inequalities and discrimination," Francis said, adding "and it has increased them.

Throughout the pandemic, many poor, who often have jobs that don't allow them to work from home, have found themselves less able to shelter from possible contagion during stay-at-home strategies enacted by many nations to reduce the contagion rate. Access to the best health care for the poor is often impossible in many parts of the world.

Francis said response to the pandemic must be twofold. On one hand, "it's indispensable to find the cure for such a small but tremendous virus, that brings the entire world to its knees."

On the other hand, "we must treat a great virus, that of social injustice, of inequality of opportunity, of being marginalized and of lack of protection of the weakest," Francis said.

Francis has dedicated much of his papacy to highlighting the plight of those living on life's margins, saying societies must put them at the center of their attention.

Noting how many are eager to return to normality and resume economic activity, Francis voiced caution: "Sure, but this 'normality' must not include social injustices and degradation of the environment."

"Today we have an occasion to build something different. For example, we can grow an economy of integral development of the poor and not of welfare," the pope said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple becomes first $2 trillion company in US

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple becomes the first US company to be worth $2 trillion; shares of the iPhone maker have risen nearly 60% this year.

Iowa

Probation for Iowa man who illegally transported bear hides

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal magistrate judge in North Dakota has sentenced an Iowa man to a year of probation for unlawfully bringing two black bear hides into the United States from Canada.

National Politics

A US WeChat ban could hurt many in America, not just China

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
For people in the U.S., WeChat has less functionality than it does in China. But it’s what connects immigrants and students from China to their pasts and to each other.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

Iowa

Marion family lose their house and both their vehicles in derecho storm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
One Marion family lost their house and both their vehicles in last week's derecho storm

Latest News

News

Marion family displaced after derecho destroys home

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Marion family lost their house and both their vehicles in last week's derecho storm.

Iowa

Linn County REC: Power restored to 99 percent of memebers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said it has restored power for 99 percent of its members as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Iowa

Coe College partners with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Coe College is partnering with UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff as classes begin Wednesday.

National

Sweetie Pie’s owner charged with conspiracy in alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of his nephew

Updated: 1 hour ago
James Timothy Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, has been arrested on federal charges and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

National

Parents anxious about back to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
How to manage your family's anxiety as the country heads back to school.