Police seeking Indianola man in April alcohol death of teen
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the alcohol-related death of a central Iowa teenager.
Television station WOI reports that the warrant charges Austin Ray McFall, of Indianola, with supplying alcohol to an underage person resulting in the death of 18-year-old Taron William Harmon, of Nevada, Iowa.
Officers were called to a Nevada home on April 19 for a report of an unresponsive person and found Harmon’s body on the home’s porch.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.