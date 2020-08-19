Police seeking Indianola man in April alcohol death of teen

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the alcohol-related death of a central Iowa teenager.

Television station WOI reports that the warrant charges Austin Ray McFall, of Indianola, with supplying alcohol to an underage person resulting in the death of 18-year-old Taron William Harmon, of Nevada, Iowa.

Officers were called to a Nevada home on April 19 for a report of an unresponsive person and found Harmon’s body on the home’s porch.

