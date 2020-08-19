Advertisement

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have declared a riot in Portland amid ongoing protests over racial injustice.

The riot was declared Tuesday night outside the building, police said. They ordered people to leave the area. People were smashing windows on the first floor, and threw “burning material” inside, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Multnomah County Building was set on fire and vandalized, said county commission chair Deborah Kafoury, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. There was damage to a lobby where protective equipment against the spread of the coronavirus is distributed, she said.

The building is used for marriages, among other services. Kafoury asked that residents support efforts to address the pandemic and provide programs.

“In such a difficult, uncertain time, our community needs all of us to work together,” she said.

Demonstrations that often turn violent have racked Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police on Tuesday said they have identified a suspect accused of punching and kicking a man to the ground after he crashed his pickup truck on a sidewalk near ongoing demonstrations.

Authorities had received a report around 10:30 p.m. Sunday of protesters chasing a truck a few blocks from the downtown federal courthouse. The driver crashed and was then assaulted, authorities said.

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.(Portland Police Bureau via CNN)

Authorities are trying to track down the suspect, Marquise Love, 25, police said in a statement. The victim of the assault has been released from a hospital and is recovering.

A social media account apparently connected to Love has been disabled and efforts to locate him for comment were not immediately successful.

On Monday night, authorities said people marched to the police union building and tried to break into the facility.

No arrests were made during Monday night’s protest and authorities said most of the crowd dispersed by early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 56 minutes ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.

National

California battling power drain, wildfires during heat wave

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

News

First the derecho, now facing homelessness: Single mom in Cedar Rapids worries for her family’s future

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Even when their power comes back, it won't solve all the problems that have piled up for a Cedar Rapids family.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Latest News

National

California avoids power outages but fires threaten homes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

News

Single mom struggling in Cedar Rapids after derecho

Updated: 5 hours ago
Even when their power comes back, it won't solve all the problems that have piled up for a Cedar Rapids family.

National

Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Day two of the Democratic National Convention put Jill Biden front and center.

Local

Local business helps hundreds without power

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Local business helps hundreds without power

News

Local business helps hundreds without power

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local business helps hundreds without power