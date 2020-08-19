Officials say 2nd person injured in Mississippi River boat crash has died

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a second person has died from injuries he received in an eastern Iowa boat crash on the Mississippi River.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 61-year-old Craig Verbeke, of Moline, Illinois, died in a hospital Wednesday, three days after a boat he was aboard collided with another boat on the river near LeClaire. The crash also killed Dr. Anita Pinc, of Moline, Illinois, a 52-year-old Davenport obstetrician and gynecologist.

Officials said she and Verbeke were aboard the same 19-foot Bayliner boat. Officials say a 36-year-old woman on the other boat — a 35-foot center-console vessel — suffered minor injuries.

