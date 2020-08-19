Advertisement

Man drove into motorcyclists in German highway terror attack

A car and a motorcycle stand on the city motorway A100 after an accident in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The city's highway was still shut down after a series of traffic accidents that were allegedly all caused by one man.
A car and a motorcycle stand on the city motorway A100 after an accident in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The city's highway was still shut down after a series of traffic accidents that were allegedly all caused by one man.(Paul Zinken | Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — An Iraqi-born man deliberately drove his car into motorcycles along a stretch of Berlin highway, leaving at least one person in life-threatening condition in what German officials said Wednesday was a terror attack.

“According to the current state of our investigation we assume this was an Islamist-motivated attack,” Berlin’s senator for the interior, Andreas Geisel, said. “A religiously motivated background cannot be excluded.”

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the 30-year-old man allegedly drove into several vehicles, intentionally hitting motorcycles, on Tuesday evening, Berlin prosecutors and police said in a joint statement.

The crashes at three different locations happened during rush hour shortly before 7 p.m. local time and led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

Investigators did not reveal the man's identity, as is customary in Germany, but local media identified the suspect as Samrad D. He is being investigated for three cases of attempted murder.

There were also indications that the man had mental health issues.

“The fact that the suspect was possibly suffering from psychological problems does not make this issue any easier,” Geisel said. “If personal problems mix with religiously loaded ideas, this can lead to uncontrollable acts — yesterday’s events have shown in a very painful way how vulnerable our society is.”

Police and prosecutors said they were investigating if the suspect was linked to any terrorist group but had not found any indications of that yet.

The suspect, who was driving a black Opel Astra, stopped on the highway after the third crash and put an old ammunition box on the roof of his car, claiming it had explosives inside, the statement said.

Several media reported that the man shouted “allahu akbar” or “God is great” as he got out of his car. The Bild daily reported that he also shouted: “Nobody gets closer, or you will all die.”

The suspect then rolled out a prayer carpet and started praying, daily paper Tagesspiegel reported. A police officer of Arabic immigrant background then approached the man, talked to him in Arabic, pulled him away from the car and detained him, the paper reported.

According to Tagesspiegel, the man is known to Berlin police. He was born in Baghdad in 1990 and lived in a refugee home in Berlin. In 2018, he was detained for injuring others and taken to a mental institution for a short time, Tagesspiegel reported.

Dpa reported that the suspect allegedly made references to his plans on Facebook before the attack. He posted photos of the car that he later used in the attack, as well as religious writings, it said.

After the man was detained, hundreds of people stuck on the highway nearby were led away from their cars. Specialists opened the box with a strong jet of water but found only tools inside.

Among the three severely injured people, one is in life-threatening condition, dpa reported. One of the three was a firefighter going home from work, Geisel said. It was not clear if he was the one who is in life-threatening condition.

“If a car intentionally targets motorcycles, they don’t have a chance,” Geisel said.

The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. The people who were led away from the site where the suspect was detained and others who were stuck on the highway for hours were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple becomes first $2 trillion company in US

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple becomes the first US company to be worth $2 trillion; shares of the iPhone maker have risen nearly 60% this year.

Iowa

Probation for Iowa man who illegally transported bear hides

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal magistrate judge in North Dakota has sentenced an Iowa man to a year of probation for unlawfully bringing two black bear hides into the United States from Canada.

National Politics

A US WeChat ban could hurt many in America, not just China

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
For people in the U.S., WeChat has less functionality than it does in China. But it’s what connects immigrants and students from China to their pasts and to each other.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

Iowa

Marion family lose their house and both their vehicles in derecho storm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
One Marion family lost their house and both their vehicles in last week's derecho storm

Latest News

News

Marion family displaced after derecho destroys home

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Marion family lost their house and both their vehicles in last week's derecho storm.

Iowa

Linn County REC: Power restored to 99 percent of memebers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said it has restored power for 99 percent of its members as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Iowa

Coe College partners with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Coe College is partnering with UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff as classes begin Wednesday.

National

Sweetie Pie’s owner charged with conspiracy in alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of his nephew

Updated: 1 hour ago
James Timothy Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, has been arrested on federal charges and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

National

Parents anxious about back to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
How to manage your family's anxiety as the country heads back to school.