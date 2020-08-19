Advertisement

Local business helps hundreds without power

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids business owners and neighbors continue to help each other out after last week’s derecho storm left thousands without power.

One of those people is Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack on Cedar Rapids’ Northeast side.

“I just got my food truck and was ready to start selling, but once the storm hit I thought there might be something better to do with the food,” said Fairley.

Like many people, Fairley’s restaurant didn’t have power. Instead of letting the food go bad, he decided to cook it up and give it to his neighbors.

“They were outside working all day long,” he said. “I just said ‘hey, I have some food’ and started handing it out.”

A week later and Fairley is still helping people. Lines of people across his parking lot as Fairley and workers cooked up hundreds of hamburgers and hot dogs to hand out Tuesday. The number of people in need of a cooked meal surprised him.

“We don’t have a gas grill and charcoal was hard to come by,” said Eric Knox who lives on the Northeast side. “It was just nice to have a meal.”

Knox does have power as of this week and said he is now supporting Fairley with donations for all he has done. Others have nominated Fairley for a Discover Card giveaway which rewards Black restaurant owners.

“I would have done all this anyway and never thought anything of it,” he said. “It was how I was raised. It makes me feel good to know that people care.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First the derecho, now facing homelessness: Single mom in Cedar Rapids worries for her family’s future

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Even when their power comes back, it won't solve all the problems that have piled up for a Cedar Rapids family.

News

Single mom struggling in Cedar Rapids after derecho

Updated: 5 hours ago
Even when their power comes back, it won't solve all the problems that have piled up for a Cedar Rapids family.

News

Local business helps hundreds without power

Updated: 6 hours ago
Local business helps hundreds without power

News

Support for individual assistance: “If we need the help it should be signed.”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
During President Trump’s visit to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart pushed for the addition of individual assistance to the disaster declaration the President signed Monday.

Latest News

News

Individual assistance response

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Cedar Rapids leaders give update on power restoration, schools, and resource stations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The city of Cedar Rapids held a press conference Tuesday updating information following last week’s derecho.

Local

Allen’s Orchard suffers losses of trees, apples in the derecho

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A popular Linn County orchard suffered significant damage in last Monday’s derecho, according to its owner.

Local

Family struggling to manage health conditions after days of no power

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Rochelle Meeks of Cedar Rapids suffers from a long list of medical problems like lupus, asthma, diabetes and tubes in her heart. Now, on day eight with no power, her health is becoming more of a concern.

Local

Cedar Rapids Schools still assessing damage, deciding on length of delay soon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Every school in the Cedar Rapids took on damage in the derecho, and the process of welcoming children into these buildings starts with fully understanding what repairs are needed.

Iowa

Reynolds blocks Iowa AG’s move to join Postal Service suit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Attorney General Tom Miller says Gov. Kim Reynolds has blocked his request to join a lawsuit that seeks to prevent changes to the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats claim could threaten mail-in voting.