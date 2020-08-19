Advertisement

Linn County REC: Power restored to 99 percent of memebers

Downed power lines in Iowa
Downed power lines in Iowa(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said it has restored power for 99 percent of its members as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This comes as crews and residents in Iowa continue the storm recovery efforts more than a week after the derecho that caused widespread damage and power outages.

Linn County REC said the work continues on the remaining 164 outages, with 142 in Linn, 17 in Johnson and 4 in Benton Counties. Crews will be repairing line in the rural Toddville, Palo and Center Point areas.

Linn County REC members who have had an electrician repair their meter on the side of their home can call the Linn County REC office to have it energized.

Members still without power can report the outage by calling 319-377-1587 or toll free at 1-800-332-5420. 

