Iowa City police receive report of suspicious man in red sedan

(KCRG Archive)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police received a report Wednesday morning of a suspicious man in a red sedan on Maple Street.

Police said the man followed a child on a bike and asked several times if the child wanted a ride, but the child rode away and was not physically harmed.

The suspicious man is described as being around 35-years-old, multiracial and has a beard.

Anyone with information that could help the Iowa City Police Department identify the man, or the vehicle, should contact Investigator Gabe Cook at 319-356-5276.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Iowa City Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app, or online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477).

