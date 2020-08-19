Hiawatha man get live power lines off his yard after days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jason Hoyle, who lives in Hiawatha, reached out to I9 for help after calling Alliant Energy five days ago about live powerlines down in his backyard.

The I9 team brought his concerns to the energy company and was able to help get the lines repaired. Hoyle and the town’s fire chief previously asked the company for help, but received no response.

“I know they’re not coming to fix it,” Hoyle said. “I understand they’re busy right now but it’s been five days since we first notified them.”

Hoyle said he knew the house was unsafe to live in, but felt he needed to stay there to avoid a long commute to his job in Iowa City.

“It’s not safe to be in my home, Hoyle said. “But at this point, I have to because I work in Iowa City every day and I’m not going to drive an hour and a half to Iowa City every day.”

Alliant said a communication problem caused the long delay.

Hiawatha Fire Chief Mike Nesslage said if you have potentially live powerlines on the ground it’s important to call 911 and stay away from the wires or any metal that could conduct electricity.

