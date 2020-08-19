First the derecho, now facing homelessness: Single mom in Cedar Rapids worries for her family’s future

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The problems just keep piling up for Deann Yirkovsky, with last week’s derecho dumping more challenges on her lap.

“It’s devastation, that’s all I can say, is devastation,” she said.

Yirkovsky has a broken window in her garage, another one in her home, and dozens of shingles missing from her roof, opening holes and cracks in her ceiling that leaked into her bedroom and another room, along with the beds underneath them.

She rents the two-bedroom home in northeast Cedar Rapids where she lives as a single mother with her family, including her 7-year-old daughter, JoDaysha, and her 3-year-old daughter, Jayla.

Yirkovsky tracked down three tarps to cover her roof, but she isn’t able to put them on herself, so she asked her landlord for help.

“When I asked her about it, she says, ‘We have somebody on the way, but we don’t know when,’” Yirkovsky said.

Since then, she’s been waiting for that help to arrive.

In the meantime, she did get a notice from her landlord on Monday, one week after the derecho tore through Iowa. In it, Yirkovsky’s landlord notified her that they would not be renewing her lease when it’s up at the end of September.

Yirkovsky doesn’t know where her family will go, or why they can’t stay in their house.

“I’ve never been one day late, never had no late fees on my rent,” Yirkovsky said. “She’s still not giving me a reason.”

KCRG-TV9 attempted to reach Yirkovsky’s landlord for comment on why her lease wasn’t renewed, but wasn’t able to get in contact with them.

The last week has made a hard year so much harder for the family.

Yirkovsky’s husband, Joseph Grant, died of brain cancer last year.

“He’s so missed. He was such a hard worker, too,” she said.

Now she lives paycheck-to-paycheck and gets by with government aid, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as the food stamps program.

But still with no power by early Tuesday evening, the $300 worth of groceries she had purchased this month were long spoiled.

“And we’ve been sleeping in the dark every night,” she said.

Yirkovsky says she’s just a single mom who doesn’t know what to do and feels hopeless.

“Wondering where we’re going to go after this happened. A lot of emotions — anger, sadness, just worried,” she said. “And now I’m even more worried.”

Yirkovsky tries to keep a brave face for 3-year-old Jayla, whose main concern is finding and playing with her black-and-white cat, Oreo.

But with her house as damaged as it is, her 7-year-old has been staying with another family member.

“This is the first time we’ve ever been separated in life like this, the first time she’s ever stayed the night away from me,” Yirkovsky said.

And unlike her younger sister, JoDaysha is old enough to start realizing what her mom is going through.

“She’s like, ‘Mommy, I don’t want to be homeless for one day,’” Yirkovsky said. “Between this and their father and then not going to school because of the pandemic has took a real hard toll on my 7-year-old and my older kids.

“But we’re survivors, and we stick together. We’re family, and as long as I have them, that’s all I need.”

But she acknowledges she just needs more help for all her questions — and doesn't know how to get the answers.

“I just want a renter to be able to trust me and give me the opportunity to put a roof over my kids’ heads — a safe roof — so we can live comfortably and happily,” she said.

