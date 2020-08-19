Advertisement

Far-right provocateur wins GOP primary in Florida

Political activist Laura Loomer, right, films herself on her smartphone as she is escorted off the stage after interrupting Women's March NYC director Agunda Okeyo at a rally in Lower Manhattan, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York.
Political activist Laura Loomer, right, films herself on her smartphone as she is escorted off the stage after interrupting Women's March NYC director Agunda Okeyo at a rally in Lower Manhattan, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A far-right social media provocateur whose hate speech got her banned from social media won her Republican primary on Tuesday and will challenge Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel for Congress in November.

Laura Loomer also won praise from President Donald Trump, who tweeted that she has a “great chance.”

Frankel has been a political fixture for decades in the Palm Beach County district, which is firmly Democratic.

Loomer has been a guest on Fox News and alt-right programs after gaining followers by ambushing journalists and politicians in stunts posted online. Her campaign advisor is Karen Giorno, a political strategist who worked for Gov. Rick Scott and Trump's 2016 campaign in Florida.

After trying to hoax journalists with Project Veritas, Loomer moved to direct confrontations with public figures in recent years, disrupting interviews and news conferences.

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Medium, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Uber and Lyft have banned her, but her messages get out through tweets by supporters and other workarounds, the Palm Beach Post reported. Donors have contributed millions to her campaign.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Apple becomes first $2 trillion company in US

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple becomes the first US company to be worth $2 trillion; shares of the iPhone maker have risen nearly 60% this year.

Iowa

Probation for Iowa man who illegally transported bear hides

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal magistrate judge in North Dakota has sentenced an Iowa man to a year of probation for unlawfully bringing two black bear hides into the United States from Canada.

National Politics

A US WeChat ban could hurt many in America, not just China

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
For people in the U.S., WeChat has less functionality than it does in China. But it’s what connects immigrants and students from China to their pasts and to each other.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

Iowa

Marion family lose their house and both their vehicles in derecho storm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
One Marion family lost their house and both their vehicles in last week's derecho storm

Latest News

News

Marion family displaced after derecho destroys home

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A Marion family lost their house and both their vehicles in last week's derecho storm.

Iowa

Linn County REC: Power restored to 99 percent of memebers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said it has restored power for 99 percent of its members as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Iowa

Coe College partners with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Coe College is partnering with UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff as classes begin Wednesday.

National

Sweetie Pie’s owner charged with conspiracy in alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of his nephew

Updated: 1 hour ago
James Timothy Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, has been arrested on federal charges and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

National

Parents anxious about back to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
How to manage your family's anxiety as the country heads back to school.