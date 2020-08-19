Advertisement

Drake removes 14 students for violating virus guidelines

(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/CC BY 2.0)
(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake University has removed more than a dozen students from its Des Moines campus, saying they violated coronavirus safety and prevention guidelines at gatherings both on and off campus.

Television station KCCI reports that 14 Drake students were asked to leave campus for two weeks.

Drake University asks undergraduate students to sign a compact in which they agree to social distance, self-monitor for symptoms and wear face coverings in campus buildings.

The compact states that students will be disciplined if they host or attend parties on or off campus.

Students who repeatedly violate the compact could be suspended or expelled.

