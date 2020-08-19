Derecho impacts local blood supply

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some blood drives scheduled last week for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center were canceled because of the derecho. One of their buildings was also damaged during the storm.

Their location at 3001 Williams Blvd SW is closed because of damage sustained during the flood. They also do not have power. They need the blood to be kept at a certain temperature.

“The blood can’t be overheated right,” said Lisa Sparrow, the donor relations manager. “The blood has very sensitive components that need to be kept at really precise temperatures.”

The Lindale Crossing location reopened on Monday. Some of their scheduled blood drives last week were canceled because of the storm. They are already down donations because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Leaders say they lost about 500 donations last week. They understand what people in eastern Iowa are going through right now.

“We’re really wanting people who are in a good place personally,” said Sparrow. “They’re safe, their home is safe, and they’re able to safely travel to give blood. We would love to see them.”

People should call in advance to set up an appointment. Don’t just walk in. They screen every donor, and wearing a mask is mandatory. The donation stations are also spread out.

More information to donate blood can be found at: https://www.bloodcenter.org/

