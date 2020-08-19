Crews in Marion to collect curbside tree debris Wednesday, East Post Road closed

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is reminding residents that crews will be out to collect curbside tree debris Wednesday.

The department wrote a reminder on its Facebook page saying residents should make sure vehicles are not parked on the street blocking access to the curbside debris or else crews won’t be able to access it.

Crews began going around collecting the debris at 7 a.m.

The Marion Police Department also said East Post Road will be closed completely to allow utility workers to work on restoring power. Residents will need to take an alternate route to avoid congestion.

