COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 1,000 Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 614 more COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 19, the state’s data is showing a total of 53,538 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,578 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 570,074 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 299 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 46 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 90 are in the ICU and 33 are on ventilators.

