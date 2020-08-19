Advertisement

Coe College partners with UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing

Coe College entrance on August 19, 2019 (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Coe College is partnering with UnityPoint Health - Cedar Rapids on COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff as classes begin Wednesday.

St. Luke’s and Jones Regional Medical Center staff were on Coe College campus last week to conduct testing as students returned.

“We want to provide the safest environment as possible for our students, faculty and staff during this public health crisis,” said Kris Bridges, Coe College Associate Vice President for Human Resources. “Working with a trusted healthcare provider like UnityPoint Health and creating this partnership will help us provide a high degree of health and safety for everyone on campus.”

The college said about 1,300 students and nearly 350 faculty and staff will be tested by August 21, with additional random testing to take place throughout the school year.

