Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Offce searching Lawler area for potentially armed teen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old male presumed to be armed.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office warned Lawler residents to lock their homes and vehicles, because the suspect is known to steal vehicles.

The suspect is said to be 5′10,” have black hair and is wearing all black (pants, sweatshirt, baseball cap, sunglasses).

Anyone with information should contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.