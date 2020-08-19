Cedar Rapids leaders give update on power restoration, schools, and resource stations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids held a press conference Tuesday updating information following last week’s derecho.

After meeting with state senators and President Donald Trump in a meeting Tuesday morning, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he brought up the need for individual assistance in Cedar Rapids and across Iowa to the President.

Hart was joined at the press conference by other city leaders who talked about what resources are being provided and the progress that’s been made on getting power back on. Alliant Energy said during the press conference that it has more than 1,300 people working to get power back, and as of 2:00pm Tuesday, 214,000 Iowans have power out of the 256,000 people who lost power last Monday due to the storm.

Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent Noreen Bush also gave an update. She said all of the district’s school buildings were damaged from the storm. Those buildings are being inspected one at a time, and Bush says the district will be delaying school. As of Tuesday, there is not a set date for the start of the school year. It was supposed to start Monday, August 24th.

Linn County Emergency Management said the resource stations in Cedar Rapids are being steadily used, and that starting Wednesday, a station is being added at Metro High School.

The city also announced it is shortening the curfew in place starting Tuesday night. The new hours are midnight to 6:00am.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.