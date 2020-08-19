Advertisement

Cedar Rapids leaders give update on power restoration, schools, and resource stations

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids held a press conference Tuesday updating information following last week’s derecho. 

After meeting with state senators and President Donald Trump in a meeting Tuesday morning, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart said he brought up the need for individual assistance in Cedar Rapids and across Iowa to the President.

Hart was joined at the press conference by other city leaders who talked about what resources are being provided and the progress that’s been made on getting power back on. Alliant Energy said during the press conference that it has more than 1,300 people working to get power back, and as of 2:00pm Tuesday, 214,000 Iowans have power out of the 256,000 people who lost power last Monday due to the storm. 

Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent Noreen Bush also gave an update. She said all of the district’s school buildings were damaged from the storm. Those buildings are being inspected one at a time, and Bush says the district will be delaying school. As of Tuesday, there is not a set date for the start of the school year. It was supposed to start Monday, August 24th. 

Linn County Emergency Management said the resource stations in Cedar Rapids are being steadily used, and that starting Wednesday, a station is being added at Metro High School. 

The city also announced it is shortening the curfew in place starting Tuesday night. The new hours are midnight to 6:00am. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Support for individual assistance: “If we need the help it should be signed.”

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Phelps
During President Trump’s visit to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart pushed for the addition of individual assistance to the disaster declaration the President signed Monday.

News

Individual assistance response

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Local

Allen’s Orchard suffers losses of trees, apples in the derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A popular Linn County orchard suffered significant damage in last Monday’s derecho, according to its owner.

Local

Family struggling to manage health conditions after days of no power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Rochelle Meeks of Cedar Rapids suffers from a long list of medical problems like lupus, asthma, diabetes and tubes in her heart. Now, on day eight with no power, her health is becoming more of a concern.

Latest News

Iowa

Reynolds blocks Iowa AG’s move to join Postal Service suit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Attorney General Tom Miller says Gov. Kim Reynolds has blocked his request to join a lawsuit that seeks to prevent changes to the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats claim could threaten mail-in voting.

Local

Mobile clinic serving veterans after VA in Cedar Rapids suffers damage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Veterans Administration outpatient clinic in southwest Cedar Rapids has storm damage, so it brought its services to veterans the storm impacted on Tuesday.

News

Mobile veterans clinic in Cedar Rapids after storm damage

Updated: 4 hours ago
The mobile clinic offered health services for veterans after a VA outpatient clinic suffered damage in last Monday's derecho.

News

Allen's Orchard says this year's crop a loss due to derecho damage

Updated: 4 hours ago
A popular Marion apple orchard suffered a big loss of its apple crop in last Monday's derecho.

News

Ag Secretary Naig says millions of acres damaged

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture released new statistics about the extent of crop and farm damages during the derecho.

News

Former Cedar Rapids Schools therapist charged with enticement of minor

Updated: 4 hours ago
A former therapist employed by the Cedar Rapids Community School District has been charged with enticement of a student under her care.