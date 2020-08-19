Advertisement

Benton Community Middle School/High School suffers massive damage from derecho, will delay school start date

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VAN HORNE, Iowa (KCRG) - Many school buildings across eastern Iowa sustained some serious damage, and now some are considering delaying the start of classes indefinitely.

That includes Benton Community Schools, where they are discussing plans to delay the start of the school year.

Wednesday was picture day for the Benton Bobcat football team- but the players on this year’s team have images other teams never saw before.

“It’s a different sight to see when we come to school, when we come to the field, knowing that we’re not going to be able to play here, too, it sucks, but you just have to move on and go on with the year,” Ethan Weirather, a senior captain for the Benton Bobcats football team.

Last week’s derecho effectively destroyed the field, with staff now saying the field has been ruled unplayable and unsafe. Now the school has piles of rubble from the stadium and school building in the parking lot.

“Just complete devastation,” said Shawn Pfiffner, the Assistant Principal and Activities Director at the school. “It’s hard to put into words. Until you see it, it’s hard to even describe.”

The damage hitting the fields outside, and the rooms inside the school, too. The classrooms were alright, but the auditorium sustained massive water damage, even blowing off paneling on the walls. The gym floor, saturated with water that came through the roof.

Now daily inspections are the only way to monitor the cleanup.

“We were ready to go,” said Dr. Pamela Ewell, the Superintendent for the Benton Community School District. “We had our hybrid model, return to learn ready to go, we still do. And this has really set us back, probably a couple weeks, we need to let this water mitigation and our building repairs take place.”

But the main message: resilience. Staff knows many fixes will not be done in time for when classes start again.

“[It’s] kind of hard to play when you don’t have a press box, scoreboard, so we are going to be the road warriors,” Pfiffner said.

Leadership says they will do whatever it takes to keep classes and activities going.

“We’re going to keep doing things,” Ewell said. “If we have to find an alternate location for Black Box Theater, if we have to do show choir on the tartan floor in the gym, we’re going to do it.”

And for the students, they have gained a new appreciation.

“Once this is all said and done, I feel like we’ll have a better outlook on just a regular practice,” said Austin Roos, a senior captain for the football team.

Staying motivated on moving forward.

