Advertisement

Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar

Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped. Apple has been at the vanguard of a group of Big Tech companies that are increasingly taking over people's lives — and the stock market.
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped. Apple has been at the vanguard of a group of Big Tech companies that are increasingly taking over people's lives — and the stock market.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple has become the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion as technology continues to reshape a world where smartphones are like appendages and digital services are like instruments orchestrating people’s lives.

The iPhone maker reached the $2 trillion milestone in Wednesday's early stock market trading when its shares surpassed $467.77.

The stock later backtracked, but it didn't diminish a remarkable achievement that came just two years after Apple became the first U.S. company with a $1 trillion market value. It comes amid a devastating pandemic that has shoved the economy into a deep recession and caused unemployment rates to soar to the worst levels since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

But Apple and other well-established tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook and Netflix have thrived during the upheaval as the pandemic has forced millions of people to work, attend classes, shop and entertain themselves at home. That, in turn, has made technology even more crucial, a factor that has caused investors to snap up the stocks of the industry's biggest players, as well as relative newcomers, such as video conferencing service Zoom, which has seen its shares quadruple so far this year.

Apple's stock has climbed nearly 60% this year. In recent weeks, the rally has been bolstered by excitement over a four-for-one stock split that Apple announced late last month in an effort to make its shares more affordable to a wider swath of investors.

The broader boom in tech stocks also has helped the benchmark S&P 500 index reach new highs after steep declines earlier in the year. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google's parent company, Alphabet account for nearly 23% of the S&P 500's entire value.

Apple isn't the first company in the world to reach a market value of $2 trillion. That honor belongs to energy producer Saudi Aramco, which attained it in December 2019. Saudi Aramco now trails Apple with a market value of about $1.8 trillion.

Now that technology has clearly become the oil of the 21st century, other industry leaders could soon be joining Apple in the $2 trillion club, now that it is clear technology has become the oil of the 21st century. Many industry analysts are predicting Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet could eclipse the milestone in the upcoming months too.

But regulators and lawmakers looking into allegations that Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook have been illegally abusing their power to stifle competition could spook investors if their investigations result in moves that undercut the companies' profits.

Not all technology companies are doing as well as they were before the pandemic. Google, for instance, suffered the first quarterly revenue decline from the previous year in its history during the April-June period as the advertising sales that generate most of its profit tapered off amid pandemic-driven lockdowns across the U.S.

But Apple has fared extraordinarily well, buoyed by the timely April debut of a new iPhone model priced at about $400, 40% to 60% less than the fancier devices that it released last fall. The company will face another litmus test in October when it is expected to unveil a line-up of new iPhones, including a model capable of connection on the next generation of ultra-fast wireless networks known as 5G.

The next wave of high-priced iPhones, coming out a few weeks later than usual because of production delays caused by the pandemic, are expected to test the depths of Apple’s customer loyalty as well how much people are willing to spend during tough times for most people outside the technology industry.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National

Hiker rescued after being stranded for 14 days in New Mexico

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Twenty minutes of shouting back and forth, and scrambling 600 yard off the trail down a steep hillside, lead the family to a man, in bad shape, who told them he had been stranded for 14 days.

National

Hiker rescued after being stranded for 14 days in New Mexico

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The man injured his back while hiking and couldn't even stand up. He went more than a week without food, surviving off of his filtering water bottle.

National Politics

Slade Gorton, former Washington US senator, dies at 92

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Slade Gorton, a patrician and cerebral politician who served as a U.S. Senate Republican leader before he was ousted by the growing Seattle-area liberal electorate in 2000, has died. He was 92.

Latest News

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

News

Waterloo City Council member says police department patch resembles hate symbol

Updated: 1 hours ago
At a city council meeting, one city councilor said the Waterloo Police Department logo resembles a hate symbol.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

National Politics

How Black women cleared a path for Harris to be the VP pick

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While Harris is set to address the nation for what some hope will be a rousing speech at a time of immense economic uncertainty and racial reckoning, others hope her remarks will be set against the legacy of the many Black women on whose shoulders they believe she stands.