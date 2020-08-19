Advertisement

Another nice one

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure continues to have a firm grip on the weather. Plan on another nice day with highs into the lower 80s. A gradual warming trend is likely in the coming days and highs should go well into the 80s for the upcoming weekend. Plan on lows to eventually rebound back to the 60s as well. As for rain in the extended forecast, there remains a chance, though it remains a low chance for primarily late Saturday into Saturday night. Next week looks pretty warm too with highs well into the 80s along with mainly dry weather as well.

