American Red Cross shelter location in Palo now closed

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Emergency Management said the American Red Cross shelter located at the Palo Community Center at 2800 Hollenbeck Road is now closed.

There is still a shelter located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 50 2nd Avenue Bridge in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County EMA is also shutting down the Food Assistance P.O.D. locations at 3 p.m. due to declining drive-through numbers.

The remaining resources will go to the Salvation Army for distribution and the food pick-up locations in Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion.

Neighborhood Resource Centers:

Cedar Rapids:

Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)

Metro High School (1212 7th Street SE)

Northwest Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW - parking lot)

ROC Center (1202 10th Street SE) – This location will close EOD August 18

St. Paul’s Methodist Church (1340 3rd Ave SE)

Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Ave SW)

Hiawatha:

Hiawatha Community Center (101 Emmons Street)

Marion:

Churches of Marion Food Pantry (1105 7th Avenue)

The Churches of Marion Food Pantry is also accepting delivery requests using its Facebook private messages.

For more information on food assistance and donations, visit LinnDisasterInfo.com/storm.

