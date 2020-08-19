Advertisement

American Red Cross shelter location in Palo now closed

Linn County EMA logo
Linn County EMA logo(Courtesy Logo)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Emergency Management said the American Red Cross shelter located at the Palo Community Center at 2800 Hollenbeck Road is now closed.

There is still a shelter located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 50 2nd Avenue Bridge in Cedar Rapids.

Linn County EMA is also shutting down the Food Assistance P.O.D. locations at 3 p.m. due to declining drive-through numbers.

The remaining resources will go to the Salvation Army for distribution and the food pick-up locations in Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion.

Neighborhood Resource Centers:

Cedar Rapids:

  • Ladd Library (3750 Williams Blvd SW)
  • Metro High School (1212 7th Street SE)
  • Northwest Recreation Center (1340 11th St NW - parking lot)
  • ROC Center (1202 10th Street SE) – This location will close EOD August 18
  • St. Paul’s Methodist Church (1340 3rd Ave SE)
  • Taylor Elementary School (720 7th Ave SW)

Hiawatha:

  • Hiawatha Community Center (101 Emmons Street)

Marion:

  • Churches of Marion Food Pantry (1105 7th Avenue)

The Churches of Marion Food Pantry is also accepting delivery requests using its Facebook private messages.

For more information on food assistance and donations, visit LinnDisasterInfo.com/storm.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Waterloo City Council member says police department patch resembles hate symbol

Updated: 1 hours ago
At a city council meeting, one city councilor said the Waterloo Police Department logo resembles a hate symbol.

Local

Maximum derecho wind estimate now at 140 mph, Atkins measures 126 mph

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
New data collected by the National Weather Service shows even stronger winds than initially surveyed, according to meteorologists.

Iowa

Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Offce searching Lawler area for potentially armed teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old male presumed to be armed.

Iowa

Drake removes 14 students for violating virus guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drake University has removed more than a dozen students from its Des Moines campus, saying they violated coronavirus safety and prevention guidelines at gatherings both on and off campus.

Iowa

Salvation Army serving hot meals to those in need in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Salvation Army is offering hot meals to Iowans recovering from last week’s storm.

Latest News

News

New storm reports estimate maximum derecho wind speed at 140 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
New data collected by the National Weather Service shows even stronger winds than initially surveyed, according to meteorologists.

News

Alliant restores power for nearly 225,000 homes and businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
Alliant Energy says nearly 225-thousand homes and businesses once again have power following last week's deadly derecho. About 240-thousand were without power immediately following the storm.

News

University of Notre Dame cancels in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Notre Dame is canceling its in-person undergraduate classes for 2 weeks after a spike in cases occurred since the semester began.

News

Cedar Rapids curfew shortened

Updated: 3 hours ago
The curfew in Cedar Rapids following last week's derecho is now shorter.

News

Marion to hold special council meeting to discuss damage done to library

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Marion held a special council meeting today to discuss the damage done to the Marion library.

Iowa

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa surpass 1,000 Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 614 more COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.