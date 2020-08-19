Advertisement

100 ton crane used to remove tree off historic Mount Vernon home

The Reuben Ash Home on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. The house is located in the Historic Ash Park District of Mount Vernon.
The Reuben Ash Home on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. The house is located in the Historic Ash Park District of Mount Vernon.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) -

Clean-up is still underway in Mount Vernon following last week’s powerful derecho and the owners of a historic home couldn’t clean-up their house alone.

The owners of the Reuben Ash Home estimate that for nearly 180 years, a pine tree stood strong, shading their property and acting as a landmark, towering over most every other tree around it. That was until last week, when that same tree came crashing down, making their family home, now unlivable.

Located in the town’s historic Ash Park District, built in 1839 and named after one of the area’s earliest settlers, Reuben Ash. The home is now deemed unsafe to enter.

“I said jeez, that’s (the storm) going to take our pine tree out and it did, just maybe two to three minutes after that,” Steven Maurice, the homeowner said.

Maurice described what happened when a powerful windstorm blew through.

“Just a big crunch and some broken glass…and we felt the ground shook,” he said.

The towering tree now crushing the home Maurice said he and his wife put years of work into, hoping to keep it in their family for generations, but on Wednesday help arrived.

Coonrod Crane of Cedar Rapids used a 100 ton crane to lift parts of the tree off the home.

“Another reason it had to be so much is because it had a longer reach and so they wanted to be able to make sure that crane wasn’t going to move,” Maurice said.

Piece by piece, a team with CJ Hauling of Lisbon cut-up and strapped stumps onto the crane to be lifted to the ground below. One worker said it’s the tallest tree he’s ever worked on.

It’s not only the house that took a hit, the Maurice’s pocket books also feel the pain of a costly crane.

“I think it’s around $500 bucks an hour and that’s when they leave and when they get back,” he said.

When it comes to replacing that tree again, Maurice said they have a decision to make.

“We aren’t going to put a pine tree in. The two ash trees survived, the birch tree survived and all the oaks survived, so we might have a different choice, but I don’t expect to live that long to see the next one that big,” he said.

The family is living in a camper on their property, staying hopeful they can get back in their home soon. They have also applied for a gran with the State Historical Society.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Benton Community Middle School/High School suffers massive damage from derecho, will delay school start date

Updated: moments ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many school buildings across eastern Iowa sustained some serious damage, and now some are considering delaying the start of classes indefinitely.

News

Benton Community Middle School/High School suffers massive damage from derecho, will delay school start date

Updated: moments ago

I9 Investigations

Hiawatha man get live power lines off his yard after days

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Our I9 team brought his concerns to the energy company and was able to help get the lines repaired. Hoyle and the town’s fire chief previously asked the company for help, but received no response.

Local

Sen. Ernst visits Cedar Rapids, delivers food with Meals on Wheels

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
One of Iowa’s senators spent time in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, following last Monday’s devastating derecho.

Latest News

News

Sen. Ernst visits Cedar Rapids, delivers meals to residents

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sen. Joni Ernst visited Cedar Rapids on Wednesday and delivered food with Meals on Wheels.

News

Loss of fall sports will make big economic impact on college towns

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The cancellation of Big Ten fall sports could have a huge impact on Iowa City's economy.

News

Cedar Rapids officials provide storm recovery updates on Wednesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Officials with the city of Cedar Rapids provided additional storm recovery updates on Wednesday afternoon.

News

New storm reports indicate even stronger wind gusts in the derecho

Updated: 45 minutes ago
New storm surveys and reports from the National Weather Service indicate an even stronger maximum estimated wind gust in last Monday's derecho.

News

Shelter resources adjusted, with some closing

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Some storm shelters will be closed due to lack of demand, while others remain open.

Iowa

United Way providing disaster recovery funds for nonprofits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Nonprofits that are helping with derecho recovery efforts can apply for funding from the United Way of East Central Iowa to help offset the cost of their work.