Waterloo City Council passes mask mandate resolution

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council voted 6-1 passing a mask mandate resolution on Monday.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the resolution would require face coverings in public areas when staying six feet apart from others isn’t possible, as well as in places like public transportation, businesses or city buildings.

Exemptions include when residents are alone or with other members of their household, when exercising, when eating or drinking, and for children under two years of age or people with some medical conditions.

“Thank you to my five colleagues who voted tonight to keep Waterloo safe by asking everyone to #maskup,” Council member Jonathan Grieder, who introduced the resolution, wrote in a Facebook post. “We have a mandate to help keep our neighbors, our friends, our families safe.”

