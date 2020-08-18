Advertisement

USDA recalls 15,134 pounds of canned soup from Faribault Foods

It's sold under the Progresso label
The soup contains meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.
The soup contains meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.(Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KEYC/Gray News) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday Faribault Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 15,134 pounds of a canned soup product.

The product, which is 14-oz. cans of “PROGRESSO ORGANIC CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP” with a best by date of “Best by May 26, 2022″ and a best by date of June 9, 2022, printed on the product case, is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products subject to recall have an establishment number of “EST18826A” printed on the bottom of the can.

The Fairbault, Minn., establishment shipped the canned soup product to retailers nationwide.

The problem was first discovered when the firm’s distributor notified FSIS of consumer complaints that the soup contained meatballs and pasta instead of chicken and noodles.

FSIS believes that some of the products may be in consumers’ pantries. The agency is asking that consumers who purchased the product being recalled to not consume them, adding that they should be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away.

There have currently not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, although anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Copyright 2020 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Support for individual assistance: “If we need the help it should be signed.”

Updated: moments ago
|
By Becky Phelps
During President Trump’s visit to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart pushed for the addition of individual assistance to the disaster declaration the President signed Monday.

News

Individual assistance response

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Cedar Rapids leaders give update on power restoration, schools, and resource stations

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The city of Cedar Rapids held a press conference Tuesday updating information following last week’s derecho.

National

Payless opening 1st US store in November

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The first new store will open in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Latest News

National Politics

Jimmy Carter remarks at DNC

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
Jimmy Carter remarks at DNC

National Politics

Democratic Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It's night 2 of the Democratic National Convention as the attacks continue against the president.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

National

Virus outbreaks strike America's schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks hit America's schools as they reopen.

National Politics

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname of the Golden State Killer.