Advertisement

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that new homes were started an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, highest since February and well above what economists were expecting. Housing starts have now risen three straight months after plunging in March and April as the virus outbreak paralyzed the American economy. Last month's pace of construction was 23.4% above July 2019's.

“U.S. housing starts blew the roof off of expectations in July ... these are the kind of gains seen after storms/hurricanes,” Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a research note. Strong demand and limited supply drove builders to break ground.

The big gains came from the construction of apartments and condominiums, which soared 56.7%. But single-family home construction ticked up, too, by 8.2%.

Construction rose all over — 35.3% in the Northeast, 33.2% in the South, 5.8% in both the Midwest and the West.

Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, jumped 18.8% from June to an annual rate of 1.5 million, highest since January and up 9.4% from July 2019.

The National Association of Home Builders reported Monday that builders' confidence this month matched the record high first reached in December 1998. "Strong demand and a record level of homebuilder confidence will support housing starts in the second half of 2020," economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics wrote.

But they warned that Congress’ failure to approve another rescue package could take a toll on the economy. “The still-widespread coronavirus and an economy struggling to recover without fiscal support may limit the upside’' for the housing industry, they wrote.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Postal Service halts some changes amid outcry, lawsuits

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue.

National

US cases decline as hopes for vaccine rises

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
After months of grim news, new data shows coronavirus' grip on the U.S. maybe loosening.

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Local

Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee charged with enticement of minor

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A former employee of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has been accused of having sex with a student in a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court on Monday.

National Politics

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.

Latest News

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

National Politics

Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat, Senate says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

National

Penguins originated in Australia and New Zealand, not Antarctica, study finds

Updated: 1 hour ago
Penguins didn't originate in Antarctica, as scientists have believed for years, according to a new study by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley.

National

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname of the Golden State Killer.

National Politics

Iconic ‘Cheers’ postal worker shares idea for helping US Postal Service

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cliff Clavin from the classic sitcom Cheers may be one of the most well-known postal employees in TV history, and John Ratzenberger, the actor who played the lovable mailman, is issuing a plea to support the postal service.

National

'Cliff Clavin' makes plea for post office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
John Ratzenberger, who protrayed postal employee Cliff Clavin on the sitcom 'Cheers,' recorded a public service announcement requested people shop at the U.S. Postal Service website.