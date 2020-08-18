Sunny and mild today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of high pressure will hold on this week providing sunny afternoons and clear nights. Plan on highs around 80 this afternoon with lows tonight once again dropping down to the 50s. No rainfall is expected in our area through Friday night. A gradual warming trend is likely later this week and highs on Friday should hit the mid-upper 80s. This weekend, a low pressure system may bring us a few storms, though the timing and coverage of storm potential is in question at this distance. Plan on humidity to come up a bit by the weekend as well.

