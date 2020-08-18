Advertisement

State agriculture department details millions of acres of crop, storage damage

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture released more statistics about the widespread crop damage across the state of Iowa following a devastating derecho on August 10.

Secretary Mike Naig said that the United States Department of Agriculture reported that 57 counties were impacted by the damaging storms, with 8.2 million acres of corn and 5.6 million acres of soybeans being potentially impacted. State officials, using storm reports and satellite imagery, said narrowed that area down to around 36 counties with significant impacts. In those counties, around 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were likely recipients of significant damage.

Naig’s office believes that 57 billion bushels of grain storage capacity received either significant damage or were destroyed. The cost to replace or repair the affected grain bins could cost more than $300 million. Local farm storage was also impacted the storm, putting a greater strain on larger cooperatives’ storage during the coming harvest.

The secretary was part of the delegation who met with President Donald Trump on Monday in Cedar Rapids.

“Today, I had the opportunity to meet with President Trump about the emotional, financial and logistical challenges the derecho has caused for our agriculture community,” Naig said, in a statement. “I appreciate the President’s willingness to travel to Iowa to learn about the damage first-hand and speak with some of the farmers and agribusinesses who suffered tremendous losses during last week’s storm. These farmers have had a very challenging year, and the federal financial aid package President Trump approved is a critical step in the recovery process.”

Storm damage was significant enough to Iowa’s farm industry to be visible from space.

