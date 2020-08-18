Advertisement

Some Linn County parks, campgrounds remain closed after storm

Tree damage in the Cedar Rapids area following the derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Tree damage in the Cedar Rapids area following the derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020.(YouNews Submission/Kayla)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some county-owned parks and campgrounds in Linn County are still closed after last Monday’s derecho, according to officials.

Linn County Conservation said that Morgan Creek Park and campground, Squaw Creek Park and campground, and the Wickiup Hill Learning Center remain closed. Trails operated by the county have also been subject to damage, with various sections remaining closed.

Officials hope to have areas reopened after cleanup in the coming weeks.

