Shortage of materials hurting electric companies working to get power restored

By Phil Reed
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people without power aren’t waiting on the power company. That’s because of damage to electrical meters at thousands of homes.

Workers at Price Electric said it could take weeks before they get to everybody. A big issue many electric companies are facing is a lack of materials.

“We found out over the weekend that we were supposed to get 500 meter bases in today, but it turns out we have a delay on that, and they’re not going to get here until Wednesday,” said Kyle Faille, PE with Price Electric. “So really we’re in a scramble to try to find as many of those as we possibly can.”

Workers at Price say they're not sure why there's a shortage in material, but they are reaching out to companies nationwide to try to get more.

They have two-person crews out working. The teams can fix five meters per day, depending on how badly it is damaged.

“The meter could be completely detached from the home and laying on the ground,” said Faille. “Typically in a service, there’s a conduit that enters through the bottom and enters through the top, we’ve seen a lot where those are broken.”

The company in Robins has staff working nonstop taking calls and preparing materials for crews to take out.

“We’ve done 150 homes,” said Faille. “We have another 50 scheduled right now, and we have another 200-250 that’s not even scheduled.”

Crews are working 14-hour days. They are pulling people off other projects to deal with storm damage.

As of Tuesday morning, Alliant is reporting more than 48,000 customers are still without power. MidAmerican has restored power to most of its customers, with only 28 reported outages remaining. Linn County REC is reporting more than 300 outages, with the majority of them being in Linn County.

