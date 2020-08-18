Samaritan’s Purse opens second disaster relief location to support families in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - International Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse has opened a second disaster response location to help those in need following last week’s derecho storm.

The organization has a disaster relief unit in Cedar Rapids, and now has a second in Tama County. The unit is a tractor-trailer stocked with critical relief supplies.

Samaritan’s Purse said it has more than 50 volunteers helping 15 families in hard hit areas to remove downed trees, clear debris, put tarps on roofs and salvage personal belongings.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Samaritan’s Purse can visit www.SPvolunteer.org

