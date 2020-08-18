Reynolds blocks Iowa AG’s move to join Postal Service suit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says Gov. Kim Reynolds has blocked his request to join a lawsuit that seeks to prevent changes to the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats claim could threaten mail-in voting.

Miller announced Tuesday that he wanted to join the lawsuit planned by more than 20 states that seeks to stop budget cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail deliveries.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will delay some operational changes but the states plan to move ahead with the lawsuit and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was pushing for legislation to block the postmaster’s actions. M

iller, a Democrat, sought the Republican governor’s consent under a deal the two officials agreed to last year.

As per my agreement with Gov. Kim Reynolds, I requested to join a lawsuit challenging changes at the U.S. #PostalService. The governor did not consent. — IA Attorney General (@AGIowa) August 18, 2020

