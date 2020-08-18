CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Over 30,000 customers in Cedar Rapids are still without power one week after the derecho hit Eastern Iowa, according to state officials.

At the peak of the outages, about 64,000 customers were without power, according to information from Iowa’s Utility Board as of 6 p.m. on Monday. Meanwhile, some people are still struggling to find food, water, and shelter a week after the storm.

Tim Kipping, who is a Marine Corp Veteran lived at the Cedar Terrace Apartments, said he was close to not having a place to go before he found his phone in debris after his roof came off.

KCRG-TV9 reported last Saturday about the number of refugees who weren’t seeing any resources from the city after their apartment was destroyed.

Kipping said he’s seen more resources since our story has aired from donations.

