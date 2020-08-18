Mobile clinic serving veterans after VA in Cedar Rapids suffers damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Veterans Administration outpatient clinic in southwest Cedar Rapids has storm damage, so it brought its services to veterans the storm impacted on Tuesday.

The clinic sent out its Mobile Vet Center Van in its parking lot through this afternoon. A clinical counselor was on board to provide services for people in need. The VA said mental health, especially for veterans who have seen combat, is incredibly important during this kind of emergency.

“It’s pretty stressful. You know there are a lot of things in life right now that are stressful and this adds to it,” Troy Lewis, with the Mobile Vet Center, said. “If a veteran needs to talk to us, I’ve got a doctor here with me, I have a psychologist here with me and we can sit down and talk.”

The Mobile Vet Center Van will be in the same location from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The VA office on River Center Court Northeast does have power restored and remains open for all combat veterans.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.