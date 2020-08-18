Advertisement

Marion officials ask residents to not park on streets on Wednesday

A home in Marion is significantly damaged by a large tree during a derecho on August 10, 2020.
A home in Marion is significantly damaged by a large tree during a derecho on August 10, 2020.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents in Marion are asked to avoid parking on residential streets on Wednesday as crews will be going to neighborhoods to pick up storm debris.

The Marion Police Department said that contractors, amounting to dozens of trucks, will be working through the city to pick up tree debris from the curbside. If a vehicle is parked on the street after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, cleanup crews will skip over the area the car is parked in front of. The department was not prohibiting on-street parking but was instead asking for citizens to cooperate.

In addition, utility trucks will be working on East Post Road, between Iowa Highway 100 and Grand Avenue, to restore power to the area. Traffic will not be permitted in the area after 7:00 a.m.

