Marion officials ask residents to not park on streets on Wednesday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents in Marion are asked to avoid parking on residential streets on Wednesday as crews will be going to neighborhoods to pick up storm debris.

The Marion Police Department said that contractors, amounting to dozens of trucks, will be working through the city to pick up tree debris from the curbside. If a vehicle is parked on the street after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, cleanup crews will skip over the area the car is parked in front of. The department was not prohibiting on-street parking but was instead asking for citizens to cooperate.

In addition, utility trucks will be working on East Post Road, between Iowa Highway 100 and Grand Avenue, to restore power to the area. Traffic will not be permitted in the area after 7:00 a.m.

