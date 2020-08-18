Marion car crash leaves one dead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said one person has died following a car crash Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said it happened around 6:45 p.m. on Highway 100 at South 31st Street.

According to information from authorities, a Toyota Corolla heading south on South 31st Street did not yield to traffic going eastbound on Highway 100, and was hit by a Toyota Tundra truck. The driver of the Corolla died at the hospital. The victim’s name will be released once the family is notified.

The driver of the Tundra was not hurt, according to the release.

The crash is still under investigation.

