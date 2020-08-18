Marcus Theatres outlines next phase in reopening plans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marcus Theatres will reopen three of its movie theaters in Iowa later this month. This comes as the theater chain announced the next phase in its reopening plans.

Coral Ridge Cinema in Coralville and Crossroads Cinema in Waterloo will open on August 21, and the Cedar Rapids Cinema will open on August 28.

Marcus Theatres said when these theaters open they will feature enhanced protocols in keeping with local health and safety guidelines. That means maintaining social distancing, thorough cleaning and sanitizing, and allowing customers to order tickets and concessions using the Marcus Theatres’ app for low contact.

Hand sanitizer will be available around the theater and masks will be required, except when eating or drinking.

All staff will undergo wellness checks before their shift and will be required to wear masks and gloves.

For more information visit MarcusTheatres.com/Reopening.

