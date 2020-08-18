Advertisement

Linn-Mar Community School District delays start of school

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Linn-Mar Community School District announced Monday it will delay the start of its school year by three weeks.

Officials cite storm cleanup in the community as to why the first day of school has been delayed.

Here are some photos from Monday’s derecho storm damage throughout the Linn-Mar district. We continue to assess the...

Posted by Linn-Mar Community Schools on Friday, August 14, 2020

Kindergarten through 9th grade students are now scheduled to return to the classroom on Sept. 14, while students in grades 10, 11 and 12 will return on Sept. 16.

Educators will report on Aug. 31.

