Linn County REC: Power has been restored to 98 percent of members

Downed power lines along 18th St. SW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Downed power lines along 18th St. SW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative said Tuesday it has restored power to 98 percent of its members following last week’s derecho storm.

There are still a total of 427 outages remaining, with most of them being in Linn County (421). The other outages are in Johnson (3) and Benton (3) Counties. The highest concentration of these outages are in rural Toddville, Palo and Center Point areas.

Linn County REC said members may have power outages as substations are returned to normal operations.

