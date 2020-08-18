ITC Midwest restores electricity to all its substations, work continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-based ITC Midwest said it has restored electricity to all its transmission substations as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The work to restore three of its 34,500 volt transmission lines continues. The company said it expects to have those three lines back in service by the end of Tuesday.

However, ITC Midwest said it will need to rebuild and repair the entire transmission system in the coming weeks to restore resilience and reliability.

As of Tuesday morning 861 line miles have been repaired. Initially there was 1,215 line miles out of service due to last week’s storm.

