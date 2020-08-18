Historic Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown hit hard by last week’s derecho storm

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Marshalltown are still working to assess the damage to their city after Monday’s derecho.

Leaders said the historic Riverside Cemetery was hit especially hard. Trees were snapped, markers and monuments toppled, and there are even exposed vaults.

Clean up crews are now working 13 hours a day, seven days a week to restore the cemetery.

They said it could take weeks to restore. Despite damage across the city during the 2018 tornado, this area saw little damage from that storm.

“All I could think back then was how horrible it would have been if it had come through here, and well, it basically did,” Riverside Cemetery General Manager Dorie Tammen said.

Cemetery leaders said they will work to fix as many of the markers or small gravestones as possible, but the monuments will require more detailed repair. That will be up to the family who owns the plot of land.

