Former Cedar Rapids Schools employee charged with enticement of minor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former employee of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has been accused of having sex with a student in a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court on Monday.

Miranda Bohlken Breeden, 45, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with enticement of a minor and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm in federal court.

According to school district officials, she had been working as a mental health therapist in the district since August 12, 2019, though she had no contact with students after an allegation was made on January 22, 2020. She was terminated from district employment on July 30, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, a parent contacted the school resource officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department on January 22 and alleged that she believed her 14-year-old son’s school therapist was having sex with him. She did not know the person’s name at the time, but went through her son’s cell phone the next day and identified messages from a woman who was named Miranda. Her older son confirmed to the mother that Miranda was the younger son’s therapist.

Screenshots that the mother provided to investigators with Cedar Rapids Police showed conversations between the son and Breeden using Facebook Messenger. Police were able to match the photo on her Facebook profile to the one that appears on his driver’s license photograph. Through further investigation with the school district, police said that they were able to confirm that Breeden was the son’s therapist and her phone number matched the one in the son’s phone.

Investigators interviewed the older son, who allegedly said he knew that Breeden was having sex with his younger brother, saying he witnessed the two together. He also said that he and two other male juveniles recently went with Breeden to a hotel in Cedar Rapids, where she had sex with them. Police said they were able to corroborate that allegation with surveillance video evidence at the hotel on January 18, as well as at an area Walmart purchasing liquor and condoms earlier in the day.

In a later interview with the 14-year-old boy, he said that Breeden had sex with him in multiple locations, including at school and hotel rooms. The boy had been wearing an ankle monitor as part of a juvenile court proceeding, and investigators were able to corroborate his presence in at least some of the locations that the boy alleged.

A subpoena of messages through various messaging applications that Breeden and the boy used to communicate showed an arrangement between the two for Breeden to provide the boy with a gun and money. Police allege that receipts at a Theisen’s in Cedar Rapids showed she made a purchase of a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol on December 27, 2019. The ATF paperwork filled out at the time of purchase said she was purchasing it for herself. The 16-year-old brother had also told investigators that his younger brother was in possession of the gun.

Breeden is being held at the Linn County Jail.

