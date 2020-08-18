Ely receives damage in derecho, but spared worst

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While major damage was seen in the Cedar Rapids metro area and points north, the derecho’s impact goes all the way to the southern edge of Linn County.

Just south of the most severe damage, homes in Ely lost trees and roofs. But, much of it escaped any significant destruction.

Norda Wall, who has called Ely home for more than two decades, said she was working from home when the derecho came through. She said her neighborhood was lucky to avoid anything serious.

“We lost a few branches and whatnot and everybody is like once the wind stopped, everybody was outside helping each other and getting everything cleaned up,” Wall said. “So we got things cleaned up pretty quick around here.”

While many residents lost power in last week’s storm, Alliant Energy’s latest information showed much of Ely has its power restored.

